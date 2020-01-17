The Fence Post obituary: Donald D. Rice, Sr.

Donald D. Rice, Sr., 87

Oct. 11, 1932 – Dec. 25, 2019

Broomfield, Colo.

Donald D. Rice passed away in peace on Dec. 25, 2019, in Broomfield Colo. He was a beloved and loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was born Oct. 11, 1932, in the Black Forest area of Colorado Springs to Walter and Zoah Rice (Martin). He spent his youth in Manhattan, Kan., and entered the US Air Force after graduating high school. He married Shirley L. Best, 1952 in Manhattan, Kan. She passed away in 1986. Don married Annette P. Sund in 1989 in Boulder, Colo.

He loved spending time with his family, the outdoors, RV camping, hunting and ATV riding. He built four houses including a family cabin north of Walden, Colo., where he spent a lot of quality time with his loved ones. He also enjoyed flying airplanes. Both he and Annette obtained private pilot licenses. They were proud owners of a Beechcraft Bonanza airplane.

He had a diverse work career that included the United States Air Force retiring in 1972 after 20 years of service. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross medal during his tour of duty during the Vietnam War. He then went to work for Winfrey Pre-Stressed Concrete, AMF Head Ski, Martins Boot and Saddlery which he owned, Department of Commerce and was a construction contractor remodeling homes in his spare time.

He was a member of the Masons and Shriners Club for 50 years.

He is survived by his wife, son Donald D. (Bonnie) Rice Jr. (Rawlins, Wyo.), daughter Sherri L. Rice (Boulder, Colo.), son Bruce (Susan) Rice, (Berthoud, Colo.), son John R. (Karen) Sund (Sandy, Utah), son Robert E. (Brenda) Sund (Westminster, Colo.), 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and siblings Elizabeth Specht, Warren Rice and Barbara Miller. He was preceded in death by his brothers Walter and Glenn.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, 1 p.m. at the Gate ‘N Green Clubhouse, 13405 Main Street, Broomfield, CO 80020-1144.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Shiner’s Hospital for Children, 1275 E. Fairfax Rd., Salt Lake City, UT 84103.