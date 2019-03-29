The Fence Post obituary: Donald Eugene Rohn

Donald Eugene Rohn, 78

April 18, 1940 – March 17, 2019

Ault, Colo.

Donald Eugene Rohn, 78, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, March 17, 2019, at the home he had built in Ault, Colo. He was born April 18, 1940, to Oscar and Elizabeth (Linker) Rohn Sr., at the old Greeley Hospital.

Don grew up in the Godfrey Bottom area, near LaSalle, Colo., and graduated from LaSalle High School in 1959. On Dec. 20, 1968, Don married Betty Kreitzer at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greeley.

He worked as a brick mason at Hensel Phelps Construction for over 26 years. He had received several safety awards from Hensel Phelps through the years. Don also enjoyed working on several personal brick jobs throughout Colorado and would drive around admiring his work.

Don had a strong passion for raising his pumpkins every year. He also enjoyed raising cattle. Don loved Case tractors and collecting old metal banks. He enjoyed playing card games, bowling and trips to Black Hawk. Don cherished breakfast and lunches with his wife, sons, grandsons and coffee with friends.

Don is survived by his wife; Betty (Kreitzer) Rohn; sons James Rohn, and Steven Rohn (Heather), grandsons; Jacob and Hayden Rohn; brother Rhiney Rohn; sisters Freida (Rohn) Dilka and Esther (Reichert) Cleek and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, three bothers and four sisters.

A funeral service was held on March 28, 2019, at Generations Church (formerly Wesleyan Church). Celebration of Life Reception followed the service. Private family interment will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Boy Scouts Troop 41 of Eaton in care of Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 28th St., Greeley, CO 80634.

