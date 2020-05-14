The Fence Post obituary: Donald Lee Kramer

Donald Lee Kramer, 77

June 21, 1942 – May 7, 2020

Stapleton, Neb

Donald Lee Kramer, 77, of Stapleton, Neb., passed away May 7, 2020, at home. He was born June 21, 1942, to Charles and Pauline (Day) Kramer in North Platte, Neb.

Donald graduate from Stapleton High School in 1960 and married his high school sweetheart, Doretta Kramer on Jan. 13, 1962, at St. John’s Catholic Church. The couple lived in Stapleton where Don farmed, and custom farmed all his life. He was a jack of all trades and a master of none and was always passionate about his ventures. He will be remembered as a good neighbor always helping others in need.

Survivors include sister-in-law, Jean Kramer of Stapleton, brother-in-law, Eddie Kramer of Stapleton and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Dottie; brothers, Skinner (Twyla) Kramer, Gene (Lenora) Kramer, and Dennis Kramer.

Memorials are suggested to Stapleton Fire and Rescue. Condolences may be shared at http://www.adamsswanson.com.

Services were held May 11, 2020, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with the Reverend Frank Scott officiating. Burial will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

The funeral service was live-streamed on Adams & Swanson Funeral Home Facebook page.