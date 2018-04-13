The Fence Post obituary: Donald Leo Sheets

Donald Leo Sheets, 89

July 4, 1928 – March 23, 2018

Burwell, Neb.

Donald Leo Sheets, 89, of Burwell, Neb., died March 23, 2018, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.

Don was born July 4, 1928, in Arnold, Neb., to William and Rachel (Main) Sheets. He graduated from Stapleton High School in 1947. Don ranched in the area before marrying Joyce Jenkins on Nov. 17, 1951, in North Platte, Neb. They lived and ranched near Stapleton and then moved to the Burwell area in February 1959.

Don started the Burwell Roping Club and was inducted into the Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2015. He enjoyed traveling to visit family and going to family gatherings and parties with homemade ice cream. Don and Joyce followed high school rodeos for over 50 years.

Don is survived by his wife, Joyce Sheets of Burwell; five children, Marcia and Russ Tiffany of Burwell, Jim and Cheryl Sheets of Mullen, Neb., Pat and Rob Burnham of Burwell, Tammi Hendricksen of Lincoln, Neb., and John and Lisa Sheets of Arcadia, Neb.; 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and a sister, Colleen Sheets of Burwell.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Dave Sheets; a great-granddaughter, Brooke Burnham; and three brothers, Billy, Paul and Bernard Sheets.

Funeral services were held March 27 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Burwell. Burial will be in Cottonwood Cemetery in Burwell. Father John Kakkuzhiyil will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to hospice. Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell is in charge of arrangements.