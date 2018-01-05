The Fence Post obituary: Donald Wyman Stilson
January 5, 2018
Donald Wyman Stilson, 89
June 17, 1928 – Dec. 7, 2017
Nederland, Colo.
Donald Wyman Stilson was born and grew up in San Pedro, Calif., and served in the U.S. Navy after high school. He earned his PhD at the University of Illinois and dedicated his scientific career to the University of Colorado Medical Center as a research psychologist and professor of statistics. He wrote two biostatistics text books during his tenure and managed many behavioral studies over 30 years.
Don started a family-owned grass-fed beef operation at the Magnolia Road property in the early 1980s and may be known more as a local rancher than a science and mathematics guru. Don spent most of his adult life at the ranch property outside of Nederland and died at the age of 89.
Don is succeeded by Marianne Stilson whom he married in 1950. He was a dedicated husband and father of three children: Rohn Stilson, Tom Stilson and Anne Stilson-Cope. He also had two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
