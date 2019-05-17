The Fence Post obituary: Donn “Doc” M. Simonson

Donn “Doc” M. Simonson, DVM, 80

Aug. 20, 1938 – April 26, 2019

Fullerton, Neb.

Donn “Doc” M. Simonson, 80, went to his Heavenly home on April 26, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services were held on April 30, 2019, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton, Neb. Father David Fulton and Deacon John Small officiated. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.

Donn was born Aug. 20, 1938, to Nels and Marguerite (Stewart) Simonson at Mullen, Neb. He was the eighth of eight children and grew up on the family ranch north of Mullen.

Donn graduated from Mullen High School in 1956. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he studied animal science. Upon graduating from UNL, Donn worked for the Omaha Stockyards and enrolled in the Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine. He graduated Iowa State University in 1964 as a doctor of veterinary medicine.

While in Ames, Donn met Julia Meneough and they were married in August of 1963. Together, they had two children, Cindy and Lisa.

Donn and Julia moved to Fullerton, where they established a veterinary practice. Donn was passionate about animals and the local 4-H program. He served as mayor of Fullerton, was on the city council and 4-H council, and served on the Nance County Fair Board and Natural Resources Board. He was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was a district officer for the Nebraska Veterinarian Association and a member of American Veterinarian Association. He was also a member of the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Association. He loved singing, dancing, and playing the guitar and piano. Donn also loved to fish and travel with his wife and family.

Those who are left to cherish his memory are his wife, Julia of Fullerton; children, Cindy Lesiak of Fullerton and Lisa (Mark) Phillips of Broken Bow; grandchildren, Katie (Schuyler) Sharp of Fullerton, Ellie Lesiak, James Lesiak, Grant Phillips and Garrett Phillips.

Donn was preceded in death by his parents, Nels and Marguerite Simonson, and his siblings, Jean Harding, Bob Simonson, Jim Simonson, Jack Simonson, Peggy Garner, Tom Simonson and Lois Simonson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a later designation.