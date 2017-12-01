The Fence Post obituary: Doris Alkire

Doris Alkire, 89

Dec. 28, 1927 – Nov. 25, 2017

Pierce, Colo.

Doris Marie Alkire, of Pierce, passed away peacefully on Nov. 25, 2017, at Seven Lakes Memory Care in Loveland, Colo.

Doris was born to Thomas N. and Martha (VanMark) Glassburn on Dec. 28, 1927, in Torrington, Wyo. She was the youngest in a family of four children.

On Feb. 1, 1948, Doris married Robert K. Alkire in Cheyenne, Wyo. The newlyweds made their home on Bob's farm west of Pierce and have resided there ever since.

Doris is survived by her husband, Bob, of Pierce; a son, James K. (Sue) Alkire of Branson, Mo.; a daughter, Dianna K. (Jim) Pennington of Eaton, Colo.; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A family service is planned with interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Greeley.

Memorial donations may be sent to Pathways Hospice or the Ault Senior Citizen Center in care of Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 West 28th St., Greeley, CO 80634.

