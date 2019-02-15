The Fence Post obituary: Doris Ann Kugler

Doris Ann Kugler, 82

Feb. 24, 1936 – Jan. 8, 2019

New Raymer, Colo.

Doris Ann (Pollock) Kugler, 82, longtime resident of the New Raymer, Colo., area, passed away Jan. 8, 2019, at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colo., following an extended illness. She was born Feb. 24, 1936, to Vaughn and Thelma (Ames) Pollock in Kaycee, Wyo., and grew up on a sheep ranch outside Douglas, Wyo. Doris lost her father at a very young age and was raised by her mother and stepfather Earl. She attended a local elementary school near their ranch, and her mother moved into Douglas and ran the local hotel so Doris could attend high school there, graduating in 1953.

Doris met Dean Kugler in Douglas where he was working on oil rigs when he came into the local café where she was waitressing. They married a few months later on Sept. 22, 1956. They began their family and had three sons while in Wyoming: Roy, Joe and Jim. They lived in New Mexico briefly, but then decided to move back to work on the family farm near New Raymer, in 1964 to raise their sons. They began a water drilling business, Kugler Sales & Service, which they operated for over 50 years. The fourth son, Jay, was born in 1967 in nearby Fort Morgan. Dean and his two brothers, Dennis and Terry formed Kugler Bros. and purchased the old Hatch Ranch in 1969, and Doris and Dean got in the cattle business, helping run a black Angus cow-calf operation, as well as running the family farm as Kugler Bros.

Doris was a multi-talented woman who seemed able to master anything to which she set her mind. She took classes at the local community college in Fort Morgan and learned bookkeeping skills and was the bookkeeper for Kugler Sales & Service, as well as DJ Oil & Gas until her passing; in addition to being the bookkeeper, she helped Dean set many miles of pipeline when he didn't have a son or brother to assist and enjoyed riding along with him as he checked wells. She was a master seamstress and often made her family shirts; she was an excellent cook and an integral part of feeding ranch and harvest meals for many years. She sometimes drove a combine during harvest until an untimely accident happened when she fell off and broke her hip. She taught herself to paint with the help of Thelma Marke, the local artist who lived nearby and by studying Bob Ross on TV, and she leaves behind many beautiful oil paintings of western scenes, she rode horses in her younger years and helped with cattle drives, raised chickens, milked cows, nursed and adopted the many stray animals dropped off at their corner of the highway, and crocheted and embroidered many beautiful pieces which she often gave for gifts. She enjoyed gardening and raising flowers, and her farmyard was bountiful for many years.

Doris enjoyed people from all walks of life and was particularly good at caring for the elderly or infirm. She and her brother Bill alternated caring for their elderly mother for many years; she nursed her brother Bob and cared for him in his final months before cancer claimed his life, and she helped raise grandson Jason throughout high school. Her concern for others was palpable, as well as her sense of humor. All who knew her will remember a great story or two that she told on her boys, Dean, a piece of equipment, or an animal. She rarely failed to draw some laughs. Doris was a natural singer, and sometimes took the mike to sing at Raymer dances years ago, as well as yodel. She adored dancing, and if Dean wasn't interested, she grabbed one of her female buddies. In her later years, Doris struggled through many health issues but always kept her sense of humor and devotion to her family and her commitment to the rural life.

Doris leaves behind her husband of 62 years, Dean, sons Roy Kugler of Haxtun; Joe Kugler (Teena) of New Raymer; Jim Kugler (Carolyn) of Troy, Texas; and Jay Kugler (Rene) of New Raymer. Grandchildren are Tom Kugler, Krystal Sears (Nic), Stephanie Tiffany, Jason Kugler (Lyndsay), Kolten Kugler, Kayla Kugler, and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Dave, Bill, and Bob Pollock, her parents, and several in-laws. Funeral services were held at The Sanctuary in Fort Morgan, Colo., Jan. 14, 2019, with Reverend Gary Meadows delivering the sermon, followed by interment at Memory Gardens in Fort Morgan. ❖