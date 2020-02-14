The Fence Post obituary: Dorothy E. Fetzer

Dorothy E. Fetzer, 95

Sept. 13, 1924 – Feb. 3, 2020

Haxtun, Colo.

Dorothy E. Fetzer, 95, of Haxtun, Colo., passed away Feb. 3, 2020. Visitation was held on Feb. 8, 2020, at Haxtun United Methodist Church. Pastor Jodie Harless officiated the service. Burial followed at Haxtun Cemetery.

Dorothy was born Sept. 13, 1924, in Haxtun, to Luther Clay Chamblin and Ethel Lenore (Gibbs) Chamblin. Dorothy graduated from Dailey High School in 1942 and graduated from Colorado Teacher’s College in 1944. She married Leon E. Fetzer on June 24, 1946, in Highland Center Community. She was a member of Fleming United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women’s Group, Highland Center Ladies Aid and Haxtun Quilting Club.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Leon; sisters Ida Mae Wisdom and Arlene Roth and son-in-law Gary Grabowski.

Dorothy is survived by her children Pauline Jean Grabowski of Lakewood, Colo., Clayton and Yolanda Fetzer of Windsor, Colo., Rosetta and Darrel Phillips of Haxtun, Colo., Duane and Melanie Fetzer of Haxtun and Max and Polly Fetzer of Haxtun; grandchildren David Grabowski and wife Kristen, Debbie Grabowski-Foltz and husband Rob, Matthew Fetzer and wife Amy, Billy Fetzer and wife Jennifer, Ben Fetzer and wife Katie, Josh Fetzer and wife Mandee, Zane Phillips, Greg Fetzer and wife Sara, Elizabeth Fetzer-Reiter and husband Sean, Dillon Fetzer and wife Jessica and Tejay Fetzer, great-grandchildren: Ella Grabowski; Greyson Foltz; Leah, Abby, Nathan and Tanner Fetzer; Faith and Karsyn Fetzer; Josiah, Mia and Samuel Fetzer; Corra, Jax, Teague and Cayde Fetzer, Bremen, Oliver and Michal Phillips; Lillian Reiter; and Riley and Kenadee Fetzer.

Contributions may be made in Dorothy’s memory to Haxtun Ambulance Service, 235 W. Fletcher, Haxtun, CO 80731.