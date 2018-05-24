The Fence Post obituary: Dorothy Ellen Shepperd Kugler

Dorothy Ellen Shepperd Kugler, 106

March 18, 1912 – April 14, 2018

Sterling, Colo.

Dorothy Ellen (Shepperd) Kugler passed away April 14, 2018, in Sterling at the age of 106. She was born in Arcadia, Neb., March 18, 1912, to Roy and Mary Alice (Ducker) Shepperd. Dorothy, a true pioneer, homesteaded northeast of New Raymer, Colo., with her parents and four other siblings in 1915. Seven more children were eventually added to the union of Roy and Mary Shepperd. Dorothy graduated from Lincoln High School at New Raymer in 1931 with honors, and attended her 80th school reunion. Dorothy was a natural athlete and played women's sports, leading her Raymer team to victories. Dorothy married Paul Kugler in 1935, and the two celebrated 62 years of marriage. Dorothy played her violin in a local orchestra regularly around the area, and she met Paul while playing at a dance in New Raymer; she enjoyed playing her violin for others well into her 90s.

Paul and Dorothy raised dryland wheat, millet, and oats. Dorothy spoke of the struggle to farm in the early years; they purchased early acreage for $5 an acre. She lived through the Great Depression and Dust Bowl. She raised chickens, cows, hogs, and gardened, canning much of her produce. Paul and Dorothy built a successful farm, which the sons still operate today. Dorothy was a beautiful seamstress and a fun-loving woman. She was a big supporter of New Raymer School and later, Prairie School, and enjoyed watching grandchildren and local teams compete. Dorothy loved New Raymer and belonged to several women's clubs. Paul died in 1997. Dorothy attended the New Raymer Christian Church

Survivors include sons Dean, (Doris), Dennis, (Betty, deceased), Terry, (Nancy), all of New Raymer; daughter, Bernita Babb, of Craig, Colo., 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren and sister, Edna Lowder.

She was preceded in death by daughter Bonnie Roberts; sons-in-law, Gene Roberts, Bob Babb; her parents; brothers, Delbert, George, Dale, Don and Dwayne Shepperd; and sisters, Violet Miller, Ruby Shepperd, Reina McNicklas, Evelyn Neal and Mildred Toomer.

Private inurnment was at Sunset Cemetery in Sterling, followed by a Celebration of Life service at Chapel of the Plains in Stoneham April 19, 2018. Memorial contributions towards the New Raymer Park renovations can be made out to the Dorothy Kugler Memorial Fund, c/o Terry Kugler and mailed to P.O. Box 76, New Raymer, CO 80742.