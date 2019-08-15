The Fence Post obituary: Dorothy J. Pfleiderer

Dorothy J. Pfleiderer, 89

June 20, 1930 – Aug. 7, 2019

Greeley, Colo.

Dorothy J. Pfleiderer, 89, of Greeley passed away on Aug. 7, 2019, at Pathways Hospice. She was born June 20, 1930, in Westville, Okla., to James G. and Dora E. (Barrett) VanBeber.

At the age of 6, Dorothy’s family moved to Greeley. She worked in the fields, topping beets and sorting onions while growing up.

Dorothy met a young man at the Warnoco Skating Rink and on Sept. 13, 1948, she and John Pfleiderer eloped to Cheyenne, Wyo. They celebrated 67½ years before he passed away.

They built their home on East 16th Street together with a lot of love and hard work. She raised their family and helped with their greenhouse, growing thousands of peppers, tomatoes and flowers over the years. She also did babysitting to help friends and family. After John retired they wintered in Rockport, Texas, for over 20 years.

Dorothy was a crafter, creating numerous quilts, ornaments, holiday displays and many other treats. She enjoyed sewing, making Christmas candies, rock hunting, lapidary, canning, word searches, puzzles, collecting angels and baking special recipes. They were 4-H leaders over 30 years, taking many kids on the Washington Focus trips and were members of the Weld County Gem and Mineral Association. She supported her kids in their activities and organizations throughout the years.

Thankful to have shared her life are her children; Pat (Lee) Woods of Greeley, Suzy (Mark) Christophersen, John (Linda) Pfleiderer and Ron (Dee) Pfleiderer all of Kersey, Colo., six grandchildren; Jeremy (Dana) Rosenquist, Amanda (David) Devitt, Jerrica Rosenquist, Jessica (Nick) Richmeier, Cohlana and Codee Pfleiderer, step-grandchildren; Chris (Keelie Tappen) Christophersen, Jamie (Abe) Rivas, Candace and Colleen Christophersen, great-grandchildren; Coy and Austin Rosenquist, Emma and Nora Collins, Hadlee, and twins Bowen and Weston Devitt, Harvey Richmeier and his baby sister due Oct. 10, step-great-grandchildren, Ryley Christophersen, Emerson Palumbo, Ava and Sofia Rivas and Maddox Christophersen, siblings; Charles (Merna) VanBeber, Darlene Arnold and Judy Griffin all of Greeley, numerous nieces and nephews and their families and her special “adopted family,” Joe and Edna Mata and their daughter, Vanessa (Jaquine) Cruz and their girls Naveen and Layla.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John and siblings Edward VanBeber, Marla Nelson, Homer and William VanBeber.

Memorial gifts may be made to the “Dorothy Pfleiderer Memorial Fund” in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. They will be donated between Dorothy’s charities at the Weld County 4-H Association and Pathways Hospice.

A Life Celebration will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Adamson Life Celebration Home with a reception to follow from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Adamson Reception Center. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.