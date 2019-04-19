The Fence Post obituary: Dorothy Roselea Marquardt McVay

Dorothy Roselea Marquardt McVay, 91

April 9, 1928 – April 11, 2019

North Platte, Neb.

Dorothy Roselea Marquardt McVay, 91, of North Platte, Neb., passed away April 11, 2019, at Centennial Park Retirement Village.

Dorothy was born the fourth child in a family of 10 siblings in the family to Clifford and Carolyn (Burns) Murray on April 9, 1928, in Curtis, Neb. When she was just a few weeks old the family moved to Kimball, Neb., where Dorothy grew up and attended school through the ninth grade. In May of 1943, the family moved to a farm near Venango and she attended high school there. While going to school in Venango, Dorothy traveled on the bus to North Platte to volunteer with the Canteen. On Dec. 17, 1944, she married Herbert Marquardt at St. Francis, Kan. The couple moved to a farm south of Venango and lived there for 7½ years. Their three children, Darell, Carolyn and Bonnie were all born while they lived there.

Dorothy was confirmed into St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Venango in the fall of 1945. She taught Sunday School there for eight years. Their church membership was transferred to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Julesburg, Colo. There she served one term as trustee. Dorothy was a Gold Star member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Venango since 1947.

In the early spring of 1952, the family moved to a farm south of Julesburg. Dorothy lived there until the late summer of 1999, when she moved to North Platte, Neb., after the passing of Herbert on May 20, 1997.

On Nov. 17, 2001, Dorothy married Orville McVay and the couple resided in North Platte. Orville passed away July 3, 2009. Dorothy and both Herbert and Orville enjoyed winters in Arizona for several years.

Family was very important to Dorothy, she loved her family, and enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Herbert and Orville; brothers, Donald, Wayne, Melvin, Dean and Elmer; a sister, Wilma; daughter-in-law, Deann; granddaughter, Amy; mother and father-in-law; brothers-in-law, Arthur and Herman Marquardt, Jim Benker, Morris Pirrie, and Albert Baurele; sisters-in-law, Hilda Benker, Mildred Baurele and Maxine Marquardt.

Survivors include her son, Darell (Cindy) Marquardt of North Platte; daughters, Bonnie (Jeff) Vancura of North Platte, and Carolyn (Steve) Smith of Denver; sisters, Cora Maye (Alvin) Harmon of Imperial, Glenda (Don) Bradley of McCook, and Ardell (Ed) Befort of North Platte; seven grandchildren, Kimberly, Jason, Marla, Jay, Troy, Sherri and Jenni; 14 great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Kyle, Daisha, Kennedy, Taylor, Trevor, Caitlynn, Casey, Samantha, Alison, Logan, Katelin, Kaely and Anthony; three great-great-grandchildren; stepson, Jim McVay; step-grandson, Nicholas and son Hunter; brother-inlaw, Marvin (Lorraine) Marquardt; and a sister-in-law, Elsie Pirrie.

Memorials may be made in her name and online condolences may be shared at http://www.adamsswanson.com.

Graveside Services were held on April 18, 2019, at the Julesburg Cemetery in Julesburg, Colo., with the Reverend Bob Deardoff officiating. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.