The Fence Post obituary; Dr. William (Bill) Anthony Shaffer

Dr. William (Bill) Anthony Shaffer, 81

April 22, 1938 – May 20, 2019

Laramie, Wyo.

Dr. William (Bill) Anthony Shaffer passed away at home on May 20, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 14 at 11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church in Laramie, Wyo.

Bill was born in Laramie on April 22, 1938. He attended school at the Indian Guide Ranch on the South Sybille taught by his mother, Beulah Carol, until high school.

He graduated from Laramie High School in 1956, then attended the University of Wyoming for two years. He graduated from the Colorado State University veterinary school in 1962, then worked for Dr. Allen in Laramie.

Bill joined the Army Veterinary Corp in 1963, and married Judith Cobb. They had three children, William S., Glade A., and Charlotte M. Shaffer. After being discharged from the army, Bill returned to the Indian Guide Ranch where he ranched and did veterinary work until his father, William H., died.

Bill went to work in Roundup, Mont., for a classmate, Orley Arthur. He was divorced and then married Nancy Shaffer. They had two daughters, Rosamond and Teresa Shaffer. They purchased a ranch at Gateway, Colo., and when that ranch sold they ranched at Walsenburg, Colo. Later they bought a ranch at Solano, N.M.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and son, Glade Shaffer. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Perry Shaffer, his brothers Carl and Gene Shaffer, his sisters-in-law Alice and Kay, his son, William S. (Angie), daughter Charlotte Arritola (Pete), daughter Rosamond Snow (Ethan), daughter Teresa Shaffer, and step-son Ian Bays (Kazue), 11 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill loved family, God, and cattle. He was always willing to help or perform an emergency veterinary service. His battle with Parkinson’s was long but he remained resolute and a gentleman throughout.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Starfish Kenya (760 Clear Lake City Blvd., Webster, TX 77598) or Parkinson’s Foundation (200 SE 1 St. Miami, FL 33131).