The Fence Post obituary: Drew Cotten

Drew Cotten, 52

Oct. 18, 1965 – Aug. 23, 2018

Kihei, Hawaii

Longtime area resident Drew Wayne Cotten died Aug. 23, 2018, due to complications from cancer. He was 52.

Cotten was a resident of Kihei. He was born in Fort Collins, Colo., on Oct. 18, 1965, to Dale and Donna (Light) Cotten. When he was 4, the family moved to North Delta, Colo., where they owned and operated a dairy for many years.

He graduated from Delta High School in 1984 and married Teresa VanDenBerg on Nov. 11, 1989.

They moved to Maui in 1990, where Cotten worked as a capenter. They moved to Cedaredge in 2000, where their four girls went to school, then returned to Maui in 2014.

Cotten was always willing to help anyone who needed a hand. He enjoyed the outdoors, spending time at the beach in Hawaii with his family, hunting and surfing.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Cotten; daughters, Sierra, Miranda, Lindsey (Brad Boyd) and Kimberly, all of Hawaii; father and stepmother, Dale and Rayma Cotten of Delta; mother and stepfather, Frank and Donna Bowen of Clearlake Oaks, Calif.; siblings, Deb Cotten (Jeff Marasovich) of Sykesville, Md., Doug (Charity) Cotten of Delta and Dusty (Karissa) Cotten of Oltahe, Colo; two grandchildren, Alexia and Kameron; mother and father-in-law, John and Sandy VanDenBerg; and extended family.

A celebration of life will be held Oct. 20 at the Stolte Shed in Cedaredge, Colo.

Donations to help pay for medical expenses can be sent to Teresa Cotten, 71 Hoohale St., Kihei, HI 96753.