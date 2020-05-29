The Fence Post obituary: Dwayne William Armbrust

Dwayne William Armbrust, 89

Jan. 9, 1931 – May 24, 2020

Elkhorn, Neb.

Dwayne William Armbrust of Elkhorn, Neb., lifelong farmer. descendent of pioneer Douglas County farmers, passed away May 24, 2020, of natural causes at Papillion Manor in Papillion, Neb. Dwayne W. Armbrust was born Jan. 9, 1931, in the farmhouse on his parents’ farm at 100th and F Streets, near Millard. He was the son of William G. and Alvina (Neuhaus) Armbrust. He attended Oakdale country school and graduated from Central High School in Omaha. He met his future wife, Nancy A. Pedersen, in confirmation class at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Benson, Neb. They married on Dec. 9 1951. They first made their home in the old Sump place at 118th and I Streets. In 1957, they moved to the farm they bought north of Elkhorn, where they milked cows, farmed, and raised four children.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Willis and Frederick. Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Nancy; children, Sandy (Cal) Brummund, Elkhorn, Laura (Dave) White, Walton, Neb., Bill (Diane) Armbrust, Elkhorn, Diana (Steve) Lucas, Elkhorn; 11 grandchildren: Rebecca Brummund (Mike) Block, Craig (Dana) Brummund, Michaela White (Wes) Ochs, Sean (Heather) White, Trevor White, Mindy Lucas (Jon) Myer, Tom (April) Lucas, Kelly Lucas Royer, Ryan (Laura) Armbrust, Erik (Dzenana) Armbrust, Dain Armbrust; 12 great-grandchildren: Emercyn and Bauer Block, Kiera and Brynn Brummund, Elizabeth and Whitney White, Henry and Kresten Armbrust, McKenzie, Emma, Kristina and Richard Lucas, Joseph Royer; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on May 28, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Omaha Neb., with private graveside service. Memorials suggested to Bethany Lutheran Church, Elkhorn, Neb., or charity of your choice. To view a live broadcast of the funeral service, go to the website http://www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com, go to Dwayne’s name, click on “Visit Obituary,” click on “Photos and Video” and click on Webcast. Reichmuth Funeral Home, 21901 W. Maple Rd., Elkhorn.