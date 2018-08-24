The Fence Post obituary: Earl Ervin Berner

Earl Ervin Berner, 96

Aug. 24, 1921 – July 27, 2018

Surprise, Ariz.

Earl Ervin Berner, 96 of Surprise went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 27, 2018.

He was born Aug. 24, 1921, to Elmer and Amanda Berner in Newton, Kan. He was one of five children. Earl married Arlene E. Eby on Sept 18, 1942, in Newton, they had three children and were married for 68 years.

Earl wore many hats throughout his lifetime. But there was no doubt he was a salesman at heart and a stranger to no one, which lead him into many business ventures throughout his life. Earl never retired, he loved being in business and selling too much. His service to his customers was his success story. He continued into his 90s traveling and selling throughout the Midwest seeing family, friends, and customers and would always bring a smile to your face with a joke or funny story.

Earl's faith was at the center of everything he did from his church to his involvement with a number of faith-based organizations and a lifetime member of Christian Business Men's Committee serving on the board of directors for his local chapter. During his travels, he never missed an opportunity to witness and help those in need.

Earl is survived by his son, Bruce (Suzanne) Berner; daughter, LaRita Clark; son-in-law, Phillip (Helen) Millard; two sisters, Eileen Matthews-Myers and Judy (Mick) Davis; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Amanda Berner; wife, Arlene Berner; daughter, Shari Millard; and two sisters, Hazel Vogt and Margaret Yoder.

Funeral Services were held Aug. 6, 2018, at Adamson Chapel with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

