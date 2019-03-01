The Fence Post obituary: Eddie Joe Taylor

Eddie Joe Taylor, 62

March 16, 1956 – Feb. 20, 2019

Eaton, Colo.

Eddie Joe Taylor, 62, of Eaton, passed away Feb. 20, 2019, in Greeley, Colo.

He was born March 16, 1956, to Clifford Clyde and Harriet Virginia (Hoburg) Taylor in Greeley. Eddie grew up in rural Eaton, attending school at Eaton High School and graduating with the class of 1974. In 1982, he married Thelma Marie Dumler in Fort Collins. Eddie was a lifelong farmer and was also very successful at custom finishing carpentry. He was a talented musician, playing classical music on the guitar and as a member and favorite performer at the Denver Swallowhill Music Association Hootenanny and Jam Sessions. He enjoyed canoeing, hiking and four-wheeling. Eddie will be remembered as a beloved child of God, son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and treasured friend.

He is survived by his wife Thelma, sisters, Janet (William) McGregor, Nancy (Brian) Halla, daughters, Amanda (Austin) Harras, Mattea (Robert) Adams, Nephew, Scott (Ali) McGregor, nieces, Dawn (Jeff) Morrison, Jeanna (Jonathan) Burkholder, Ambur (Alan) Oster, and grandsons, Griffyn and Zayn.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Virginia Taylor.

A memorial service was held on Feb. 27, 2019, at Moser Funeral Service Chapel, 3501 S. 11th Ave. in Evans.

An online guestbook and obituary are available at http://www.moserfuneralservice.com.