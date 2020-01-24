The Fence Post obituary: Edith A. Hall

Edith A. Hall

Feb. 24, 1923 – Jan. 12, 2020

Delhi, Colo.

Edith A. Hall “Momo” was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend and mentor to many. Edith was born Feb. 24, 1923, in La Junta, Colo., and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Jan. 12, 2020, joining her husband of 74 years, Lloyd M. Hall.

Edith’s parents were Reuben J. Walter and Pearl (Clinger) Walter. Edith attended multiple schools in the Arkansas Valley, including Bent’s Fort, Fowler and Swink. Edith met Lloyd during her high school years.

On Aug. 9, 1941, Edith married the love of her life, Lloyd M. Hall in Raton, N.Mex. Together they lived on the ranch at Delhi, Colo., and raised four children along with many others that stayed with them from time to time. Edith was a devoted ranch wife with the gifts of encouragement and hospitality, often serving food for dozens of people at brandings and Sunday dinners, even when she didn’t know they were coming! She was famous for her apple pies, cinnamon rolls and “ginger snacks.” A special part of Edith’s life was attending Bible Study Fellowship in La Junta. She also enjoyed activities such as swimming and painting. Edith joined Lloyd entertaining people with their music at “old folk’s homes” and other various events.

Edith is survived by her brother, William “Bill” Walter of Olathe, Kan.; children Larry (Linda) Hall of Swink, Colo., Janice (Franklin) Price of La Junta, Colo., Monk (Lynda) Hall of Brighton, Colo., and Bruce (Carollyn) Hall of Ordway, Colo.; grandchildren, Shawn (Marlissa) Hall, Rhonda (Mark) Mehling, Devon and Ethan Hall, Kathy (Rob) Frantz, Karen (Mark) Easton, Barbara Grisham, Tracy (Scott) Edgar, and Gary (Havie) Hall; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service to honor Edith’s life was held on Jan. 16, 2020, at the La Junta First Church of the Nazarene, 1111 W 10 th Street, La Junta, CO 81050 with Pastor Gail Allen of the Arkansas Valley Cowboy Church officiating. Edith will be laid to rest at the Fairview Cemetery beside her husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sangre de Cristo Hospice, 207 Colorado Ave., La Junta, CO 81050, direct or through the funeral home.

Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home and Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.