The Fence Post obituary: Edna Mae Rady

Edna Mae Rady, 89

Jan 28, 1929 – April 28, 2018

Greeley, Colo.

Edna Mae Rady, 89 of Greeley, passed away on April 28, 2018, at the Life Care Center in Greeley.

She was born on Jan. 28, 1929, in Windsor, Colo., to Dave and Elizabeth (Hankle) Brunner. She was the oldest of three children and grew up in the Bracewell, Colo., area attending Greeley schools and graduating from Greeley High School in 1946.

Edna married Edward Rady on Sept. 5, 1948, at St. Paul's Congregational Church in Greeley.

Mrs. Rady was a homemaker. She loved playing the accordion, camping and traveling with her husband and friends. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ and a longtime member of Weld County Cattlewomen.

Survivors include her sons, Dave (Linda) Rady of Greeley and Doug Rady of Statesville, N.C.; a daughter, Susan (Edward) Pedersen of Sacramento, Calif.; eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; brothers, Fred and Bob Brunner; a grandson, Ned Rady and a daughter-in-law, Zeta Rady.

Graveside services were held May 1, 2018, at Linn Grove Cemetery in Greeley.

Memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Moser Funeral Service.