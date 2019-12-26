The Fence Post obituary: Edward C. Humphrey

Edward C. Humphrey, 89

June 10, 1930 – Dec. 19, 2019

Hugo, Colo.

Edward C. Humphrey, 89, passed away Dec. 19, 2019, at the Aurora Medical Center in Aurora, Colo. He was born June 10, 1930, in Akron, Colo., to Frank and Mary (Davisson) Humphrey, where they lived until Ed finished the seventh grade. The family moved to the Woodrow area where he attended school until his senior year.

Edward graduated from Brush High School in 1948. He married Barbara Hood on Jan. 5, 1951, in Fort Morgan. On Sept. 6, 1951, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving in Korea. Following his honorable discharged on June 5, 1953, Edward returned to his family. He worked for several years at various ranches. In 1977, he became a brand inspector for the state of Colorado, a career that expanded some 20 years. Eventually he became the foreman in Yuma County. After retiring, the Humphrey’s moved to Hugo, Colo., in 2012.

Edward was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Hugo United Methodist Church. He enjoyed welding and especially liked to rodeo and competed in roping events.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara of Hugo; two children, Dee Jones and her husband, Paul Lucier, of Arvada and Jim (Shari) Humphrey of Hugo; two granddaughters, Sara Jones and Kaeli Jo Humphrey and one great-grandson, Josiah Johnson. Also by two God daughters, Maeghen Bishop of Topeka, Kan., and Lyndsey Grave of Kearney, Neb. He was preceded in death by a brother, Elmer, and his parents.

Funeral services were held on Dec. 27, 2019, at the Brush United Methodist Church. Interment followed in the Brush Memorial Cemetery. Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to the Hugo United Methodist Church or to the Big Sandy Veterans Outdoor Adventures (bsvoa.com) c/o the Heer Mortuary in Brush.