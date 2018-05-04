The Fence Post obituary: Edward Ertle

Edward Ertle, 76

May 27, 1941 – April 23, 2018

Sterling, Colo.

Edward "Fast Eddie" Ertle, 76, of Sterling passed away April 23, 2018, in Sterling. Eddie was born on May 27, 1941, in Sterling to John and Susie (Beren) Ertle. He attended school through the sixth grade. He was a maintenance man working for many businesses including Tri-State, Great Western Sugar and Nelco Manufacturing. He loved playing pool and cards, and enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Eddie is survived by children, Francis Ertle of Sterling, Debbie (Steve) Unrein of Sterling, Laura (Shawn) Burland of Polson, Mont., Melissa (Donald) Slighter of Holland, Mich., Roxanne (David) Hutt of Sterling, Jodi (Brian) Knight of Pueblo, Colo.; adopted children, Chris, Nathon and Kimmie of Polson; stepson, Haydon and Mary Vaughan of Sterling; sisters, Clara Headley of Sterling, Lori Frick of Sterling, Pauline Gates of Denver, Barb Mari of Sterling, Helen (Jim) Philbert of Wis., Betty Gagliardi of Wash., Dorothy Russell of Wash.; brothers, John (Karen) Ertle of Sterling, Bill (Kathy) Ertle of Sterling, George Ertle of Denver; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Susie Ertle, sister, Marie Brady, and infant brother, Lil Eddie.

Memorial services will be held May 18 at 11 a.m. at Tennant Funeral Home. Private family inurnment will be at Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Edward Ertle Memorial Fund in care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.