The Fence Post obituary: Edward Richner

Edward Richner, 88

Nov. 12, 1931 – Aug. 5, 2019

Harrington, Kan.

Ed was born Nov. 12, 1931, in Harington Kan. He passed away Aug. 5, 2019.

Ed was a well-known rancher of great wisdom. He was a man of many talents. He enlisted in the Navy in 1950, after serving his country for four years, he came home to marry his beloved Juanita Joy Jerome (Punk). Ed’s passion in life was his horses and ranching. He loved his family and found much joy in his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ed is proceeded in death by his wife Juanita. He is survived by his children, Bonnie (Bob) Haddock, Ron (Stacey) Richner, and Lynn (Gary) Vivion.

Grandchildren, Brandon (Karla) Haddock, Bobbie (Chad) Evenson, Kailey and Wes Richner, Tim Vivion, and McKenzie (Tyler) Minor.

Great-grandchildren, Taylor and Tristan Haddock, Jacie and Jayden Evenson, Talon and Hannah Minor.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date.