The Fence Post obituary: Elaine Erickson Foss

Elaine Erickson Foss, 87

Feb. 11, 1933 – May 4, 2020

Greeley, Colo.

Elaine Erickson Foss passed away on May 4, 2020, at Banner Health in Greeley, Colo. Elaine was born to William and Juanita (Russell) Erickson on Feb. 11, 1933, near Gill at the SLW Ranch. She graduated from Galeton High School in 1951. Elaine went to college at Colorado State University for two years and completed their home economics program. On Dec. 13, 1953, she married Robert Foss at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Greeley. In 1960, Elaine and Robert moved to the farm where she lived the rest of her life.

Elaine always enjoyed being actively involved with the day to day farm activities. Elaine loved her farm and animals. They were part of her family. She enjoyed feeding and taking care of her baby calves. Most of all, Elaine loved her family, friends, and neighbors. She took great pride in taking care of the yard and house. Elaine’s table was a gathering place for everyone to experience the blessings of her amazing food and company. On Sundays when she could, she shared her blessings with others.

She is survived by her son, Bradley Foss, and daughters, Cherylanne Koury (Pete) of Littleton and Robin Meireis (Bruce) of Gill. She has four grandchildren, Pete and Clint Koury and Robert and Bailey Meireis. She is also survived by her brother, Bill Erickson of Galeton, a brother-in-law Edwin Foss of Gill, Colo., and a sister-in-law Dorothy Mezzacappa of Clovis, Calif. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert, and her brother, Alan Erickson.

Due to the COVID-19 virus restrictions, a memorial service will only be accessible to immediate family.

Condolences can be placed at http://www.allnuttgreeley.com.