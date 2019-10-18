The Fence Post obituary: Elizabeth G. (Hammerich) Stapleton

Elizabeth G. (Hammerich) Stapleton, 91

Jan. 21, 1928 – Oct. 12, 2019

Aspen, Colo.

Elizabeth passed away Oct. 12, 2019, at Valley View Hospital with her daughters at her side.

Elizabeth was born in Glenwood Springs, Colo., to George and Charlotte (Hart) Hammerich, on Jan. 21, 1928.

Elizabeth was raised on a cattle ranch on Four Mile Creek, outside of Glenwood. She attended schools at Four Mile Creek and Glenwood springs. She graduated from Glenwood High School in May 1946. She then attended Colorado State University to pursue a teaching degree.

In the fall of 1947 she came to Aspen and was hired to teach school at the Owl Creek Schoolhouse. It was there that she met her future husband Sam P. Stapleton. They were married at the home of Elizabeth’s parents on Noname Creek, Nov. 21, 1948. They made their home on the Stapleton Ranch on Owl Creek. They were married 58 years.

To this union three daughters were born, Dr. Connie Stapleton of Ridgway, Colo., Shannon Stapleton, deceased, and Sydney Tofany of Aspen.

Elizabeth is survived by her two daughters, Connie and Sydney, four grandchildren Barton and Kelsey Tofany, Lucas Kenney and Tayler Quist. She was preceded in death by her husband Sam P Stapleton, daughter Shannon Stapleton, sister Elouise Fender and brother Wesley Hammerich.

Elizabeth loved the outdoors, she was an avid horsewoman, loved skiing, hiking, gardening, and working on the ranch with all of the animals. Elizabeth established the Stapleton Spur Bed & Breakfast after all of the cattle were sold off the ranch. She loved meeting new friends and sharing knowledge and history of the Roaring Fork Valley.

Elizabeth was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Literary Club, Thrift Shop of Aspen, Sally’s Gift shop at AVH, and a 4-H leader for 15 years. She loved giving back to the community and spending time with family and friends.

She and Sam were induced into the Aspen Hall of Fame on Jan. 25, 2007.

She was a loving and wonderful mother and a doting grandmother. She will be missed by everyone that was touched by her kindness.

There will be a gathering, celebration of her wonderful life in early summer of 2020.