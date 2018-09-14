The Fence Post obituary: Elizabeth Welp

Elizabeth Welp, 99

Jan. 18, 1919 – Aug. 20, 2018

Wray, Colo.

Elizabeth Welp passed away Aug. 20, 2018, at Hillcrest Care Center. She was born Jan. 18, 1919, sixth of 11 children born to Louis and Anna (Grunder) Southards. She was born three miles north of Kirk, Colo. She attended Kirk School. After leaving high school, she went to Denver and worked for Mr. and Mrs. Brown as a housekeeper.

She met Wilbert Welp at a dance in Idalia, Colo. They were later married in Greeley, Colo., at a Lutheran parsonage. Elnora Stone and a cousin, Chester Welp, stood up for them. Four children were born to this union, Vencil, Dennis, Estalene and Mervin. They made their home north of Wilbert's parents' home until his parents moved to Wray. Then they moved into his parents' home.

While their children were growing up, Elizabeth was a Sunday School teacher at St John's Lutheran Church. She also belonged to the Ladies Aid and later the Miriam Guild after St. John's Lutheran Church and Calvary Lutheran Church in Wray merged.

She was also president of the Parents Teachers Club at Vernon School. While president, she organized many fundraising events to get appliances for the cafeteria.

After the children were grown, she belonged to Cowbelles, Extension Club, serving as president and other offices in these clubs. She also was on the auxiliary at the Wray Hospital. She did ceramic work and made many beautiful pieces including a Nativity Scene which she enjoyed displaying at Christmas. She played golf for a while. She and Wilbert enjoyed card parties and square dancing for many years.

After Wilbert passed away in 1992, she lived on the farm for a few years then moved to Wray.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Wilbert; her parents, Louis and Anna Southards; her parents-in-law, Theodore and Hannah Welp; son, Mervin Welp; grandsons-in-law, DeWayne Flower, Bradley Snow and Oren Stratton; great-granddaughter, Kyla Flower; siblings, Myrtle (Fred) Wilnot, Samuel (Florence) Southards, Charlie (Ann) Southards, Eulah (Roy) Baugher, Beulah (Irvin) Howlett, Eleanor (Howard) Bigelow, Louise (Gaylord) Stevens, Donald (Joanne) Southards, Irvin (Alice) Southards, and Francis Southards who died in infancy; also Wilbert's brothers, Walter (Wilma) Welp and Albert (Alice) Welp; and sister, Lorene (Otto) Lueking.

She is survived by her children, Vencil (Shirley) Welp, their children, Clela (Chuck) Eggebrecht, Dalleen Welp, Karla Stratton, LaBell (Andy) Winsor, Jilonne (Brad) Schaffer, Vencil Jr. (Pattie) Welp, Dennis (Sharon) Welp and their children Gary (Mandy) Welp and Darren Welp, Estalene (Glenn) Wudtke and their children Candi (Gary) Pancake and Greg (Sandy) Wudtke and daughter-in-law Linda Welp and her children, Tonya (Elmer) Smith, Shannon (Megan) Welp and Eric Welp. Also 21 great-grandchildren, several step great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Aug. 24, at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Wray with Pastor Tim Davis officiating. Burial was held at Glendale Cemetery in Vernon, Colo. Memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, 518 Dexter St., Wray, CO 80758 or Hillcrest Care Center, 360 Canyon Ridge Drive, Wray, CO 80758. Schmidt-Jones Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.