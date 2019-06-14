The Fence Post obituary: Elma Jean Windsheimer

Elma Jean Windsheimer, 83

Sept. 11, 1935 – June 4, 2019

Fort Morgan, Colo.

Elma Jean Windsheimer, 83 passed away June 4, 2019.

Jean was born Sept. 11, 1935, to Conrad and Mollie Peif in Fort Morgan, Colo. She married Jerry Windsheimer in Fort Morgan on May 18, 1952. Jean worked most of her life on the family farm with her husband. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. Survivors include her son, Allan (Rae Ellen) Windsheimer and Deb Johnston from Fort Morgan; grandchildren, Jackie (Jason) Page from Akron, Colo., Jennifer (Nathan) Forbes from Brighton, Colo., Jamie (Ryan) Deines from Eaton, Colo., Brianna (Josh) Whiting from Buffalo Center, Iowa, Tricia (Phil) Wieser from Kensett, Iowa, and Austin Johnston from Odessa, Texas, and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and two sisters.

Memorials May be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church. A memorial service was held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Morgan on June 11, interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.