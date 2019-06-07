The Fence Post obituary: Elsa Mae Reynolds

Elsa Mae Reynolds, 78

Nov. 30, 1940 – May 14, 2019

Greeley, Colo.

Elsa Mae Reynolds, 78, of Greeley, Colo., passed away on May 14, 2019, at Bonell Good Samaritan Center. She was born in Chicago, Ill., on Nov. 30, 1940, to Dr. Collins and Dr. Mathilde (Krenz) Veatch. She was baptized as an infant in Chicago.

Elsa Mae attended school in Morgantown, W.Va. She received her B.S. and M.S in home economics at West Virginia University. On June 9, 1963, she married Robert L. Reynolds in Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Morgantown, W.Va.

Elsa Mae had a priority to serve the Lord, family, friends and herself, in that order. She served God in all priorities. At Immanuel Lutheran Church, she had many leadership positions including the Lutheran Church Women, church choir, Evangelism and Stewardship committee, Sunday School Teacher, Vacation Bible School Teacher and Church Women United Leader.

At Trinity Lutheran Church, she was an active member and officer of the Lutheran Church Missionary League. She served on the Stewardship Committee.

Elsa Mae was a Girl Scout/Brownie Leader. She was a member of the American Association of University Women and a member of the Swedish Heritage Society. She was a member of the Weld County Cattle Women and a Master Farm Homemaker Guild Member. This guild recognized her for outstanding contributions to rural life. She was a farmer in addition to being a homemaker.

Survivors include her husband, Robert L. Reynolds; sons, Brian (Michele) Reynolds; and retired Lt. Col. Daniel (Chong Sun) Reynolds; daughter, Dr. Sarah (Kent) Mills; grandchildren, Justin, Jason (Valen), Joshua, and Luke Reynolds, and Kevin and Kyle Mills, four great-grandchildren; and brother, Paul (Priscilla) Veatch.

A celebration of Elsa Mae’s life was held May 21, 2019, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 3000 35th Ave., Greeley. Inurnment was at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3400 28th St., Greeley.

Memorial gifts may be made to the church, the Trinity Lutheran School or Pathways Hospice in care of Moser Funeral Service, 3501 S. 11th Ave., Evans, Colo. 80620.

An online guestbook and obituary are available at http://www.moserfuneralservice.com.