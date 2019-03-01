The Fence Post obituary: Elsie E. Hill

Elsie E. Hill, 90

April 10, 1928 – Feb. 21, 2019

Eaton, Colo.

Elsie E. Hill, 90, of Eaton passed away Feb. 21, 2019, at Fairacres Manor surrounded by family after a long battle with Alzheimers.

Elsie was born in Williston, N.D., to Walter and Bertha Esa Rudnik on April 10, 1928. She graduated from Cope High School and then taught school before marrying Kieth Hill on Nov. 24, 1949. Kieth and Elsie lived in Deertrail and Brighton prior to moving to Eaton in 2013, where they attended Bethel Family Praise Center.

Elsie was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Elsie was very involved in her church and was the church pianist for many years.

Elsie is survived by her husband Kieth, children Maxine Massey (Roger) of Eaton, Galen Hill (Kathy) of LaSalle and Chris Burke (Mark) of Eaton; grandchildren Lisa, Michelle, Steven, Nick, Krystal, Kami, Shannon, Joe, Clint and Stephanie. Also, 22-great grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; sister Edna of Denver, brothers Delman of Brush, John of Cope, and Everett of Burlington.

A Celebration of Life was held March 2, 2019, at Greeley First Assembly, 3000 West 16th St., Greeley.

Memorial contributions can be made to Bethel Family Praise Center in care of Moser Funeral Home, 3501 S. 11th Ave., Evans, CO 80620.

An online guestbook and obituary available at http://www.moserfuneralservice.com.