The Fence Post obituary: Emma “Lou” McElrath

Emma "Lou" McElrath, 88

Sept. 25, 1930 – Nov. 23, 2018

Greeley, Colo.

Emma "Lou" (Wilbanks) McElrath, 88, of Greeley, formerly of Wiggins, Colo., passed away Nov. 23, 2018. Lou was born Sept. 25, 1930, in Hoyt, Colo., on the family homestead to Charlotte (Hamby) and Jeff Wilbanks. She graduated from Wiggins High School and married Ralph Wayne McElrath March 17, 1949. They resided in Wiggins where she served as the family farm bookkeeper, helped with the family potato farming operations and raised their family.

As a young girl, she played the piano for her country church services. She served many years as room mother for both of her children and enjoyed participating in the girls' school and club activities. She loved to cook, garden and crochet and won numerous blue ribbons for her entries at community fairs.

She loved to host family get-togethers and holiday celebrations. She planned numerous activities for her many nieces and nephews who visited the farm regularly.

After retiring from farming, the McElraths traveled throughout the U.S. with their registered Texas Longhorn Cattle. In 1980, they moved to Greeley and enjoyed many years of travel throughout the southwest in their motor home. The McElraths were members of the Good Sam Motor Home Association.

Lou loved to play bridge, and for many years belonged simultaneously to two bridge clubs. She enjoyed playing Dominoes and was an avid golfer. She and Ralph loved to dance.

Lou particularly enjoyed activities with her family. Her granddaughter, Amy enjoyed several trips with Lou and Ralph in their motor home. She never missed a 4-H or FFA activity for her grandson, Wade or dance recitals for her great-granddaughters, Ashleigh and Chloe.

Emma Lou is survived by two daughters, Betty (Richard) Neb of Greeley and Cyndi (Brad) Hofmeister of Fort Morgan, Colo.; granddaughter, Amy (Nathan) Sassano of Johnstown, Colo.; grandson, Wade Hofmeister of Fort Morgan, Colo.; and great-granddaughters, Ashleigh and Chloe Sassano of Johnstown, Colo.; sister, Helen Bowman and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lou was diligent in caring for Ralph after his fall in Aug., 2017. Her husband of 69 years preceded her in death by 48 days. Her parents, four brothers, one sister and two infant daughters also preceded her in death.

Funeral service was Nov. 29, 2018, in the small chapel at the Allnutt Macy Chapel, 702 13th St., Greeley, followed by the Interment at Linn Grove Cemetery, 1700 Cedar Ave., Greeley.

Please consider donating platelets to your local blood drive in memory of Emma Lou McElrath.

Friends may view the full online obituary and send condolences at http://www.allnuttgreeley.com.