The Fence Post obituary: Ernest “Ernie” Elwin Benhardt

Ernest “Ernie” Elwin Benhardt, 73

Nov. 2, 1946 – Nov. 8, 2019

Atwood, Colo.

Ernest “Ernie” Elwin Benhardt, 73, of Atwood, Colo., passed away Nov. 8, 2019, in Greeley, Colo. Funeral services were held on Nov. 15, 2019. Graveside services were held on Nov. 22, 2019, at the Reardan Cemetery, Reardan, Wash.

Ernie was born on Nov. 2, 1946, in Grass Valley, Calif., to Theodore R. and Anna L. (Teifel) Benhardt. He attended Reardan, Wash., elementary and high school and then graduated from Washington State University with a degree in agronomy. In 1970, he was drafted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a Field Artillery Operator and Intelligence Specialist while in Vietnam from July 1970 to September 1971. After his military service he was a loan officer for Production Credit Association in Spokane, Wash., in June 1972. He moved to Colorado in January of 1974 and then started working for Harry Bostron Farms. He farmed and ranched for over 35 years and loved every part it.

Ernie married Judy Heck in 1972 and later divorced. Growing up he enjoyed 4-H and FFA and won many awards. He also enjoyed Cub Scouts, and played numerous sports in high school. When he wasn’t farming or fixing something, he loved working on and building race cars.

Ernie is survived by his daughter Tiffany Miller and grandson Ace Wheeler of Colorado Springs, Colo.; brother Edward (Sonya) Benhardt of Reardan, Wash.; sisters Joan (Bill) Kuykendall of Reardan and Barbara Moore of Chugiak, Alaska, and Yuma, Ariz.

He was preceded in death by his parents Anna and Theodore Benhardt, brother Ted Benhardt.

Memorials may be made in Ernie’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project, Shriners Hospitals for Children, or charity of your choice care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.