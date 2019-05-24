The Fence Post obituary: Ernest “Ernie” Joseph Unrein

Ernest “Ernie” Joseph Unrein, 78

Sept. 9, 1941 – May 15, 2019

Fort Lupton, Colo.

Ernest “Ernie” Joseph Unrein was born in Munjor, Kan., in his family home to Mary (Kuhn) and Cyril Unrein.

He was third oldest of 16 children. The family moved from Kansas to Colorado in 1952 where he graduated from Mead High School and Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colo., in 1961 as valedictorian of his class.

He married Loree Ethene Harman on Sept. 11, 1961, and lived in Northglenn Colo., in their early marriage and over 50 years in the country side of Fort Lupton Colo.

Ernie was employed by Farmers Marketing Association in Denver for 22 years, most in the capacity as the cooperative’s president and then worked for Ranch-way Feeds in Fort Collins for 13 years.

He served on the board of directors for the Denver Grain Exchange and Colorado Grain and Feed. He attended the First United Methodist Church for over 50 years and was active with the Fort Lupton Lyons Club for many years.

Ernie loved the dairy industry and dairy nutrition and consulted with many dairies in animal nutrition/herd health during his long career. He loved to travel the U.S. in their fifth-wheel trailer and shop for antiques and crackle glass.

He is survived by his wife Loree, his children Terry Unrein (Karen), Tanya Unrein (Terry Schwartz), Lara Disney (Howard); seven grandchildren Justin Unrein (Dani), Terrance Tyler Unrein (Laura), Andrea Goering (Adam), Emily Marrs and Colton Marrs, James Disney (Savannah) and Megan Disney. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren Aiden and Claire Unrein who are the children of Terrance and Laura Unrein.

Those who knew Ernie know what a dedicated husband and father he was and how intensely proud he was of his children and grandchildren.

He is also survived by siblings Cyril Unrein (Linda), Arlene Bohall, Dave Unrein (Yvonne), Melvin Unrein, Carolyn Cummins (Vince), Phyllis Unrein and Mary Kay Unrein, sister-in-laws Connie Peterman (Mark), Mary Unrein, Ann Unrein, Dee Harman, brother-in-laws John Curley, Warren Bertrang.

Preceded in death by: Parents Mary (Kuhn) Unrein and Cyril Unrein; sisters Betty Lou Unrein, Jeanie Curley, Joy McDonald, Joyce Bertrang; brothers Dennis Unrein, Daryl Unrein, Ralph Unrein, Tom Unrein as well as brother-in-laws Jack Harman, Cecil Bohall and sister-in-law Cathy Unrein, father-in-law John Harman and mother-in-law Lola (Bacon) Harman.

In lieu of flowers the family would request donations to either their local hospice organizations or to Ernie’s favorite charity St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at http://www.stjude.org.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for Monday, June 3, 2019, at 2 p.m., at First United Methodist Church of Fort Lupton, 306 Park Avenue, Fort Lupton, CO 80621.