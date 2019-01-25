The Fence Post obituary: Estelle Highland

Estelle Highland, 80

Sept. 25, 1938 – Nov. 14, 2018

Berthoud, Colo.

Estelle Jo (Helget) Highland was born on Sept. 25, 1938, to Bernard and Elizabeth (Bryant) Helget. She was raised on a cow/calf operation along with dryland farming near Adena, Colo. As a little girl, Estelle's first love was horses and she could ride like the wind. Her first horse was named Black Foot. She rode him over the prairie lands whenever possible. Stelle began her education at a small school in Hoyt. Colo., where her mother taught. That building is now the Hoyt Community Center. During the school year, Estelle, her little sister, Carolyn, and their mother stayed with a family in Hoyt. On the weekends they would return to the ranch when her father had enough fuel to come get them. Estelle loved to read and history. During her high school years, she lived in Fort Morgan with her grandparents and then her aunt and uncle.

Estelle was active in the 4-H programs and she won many awards for her livestock projects and showmanship. As a child, she also enjoyed playing the accordion. She performed in many recitals. After high school, Estelle worked many secretarial/bookkeeping jobs.

On Nov. 20, 1964, Estelle married Murray Alan Highland, afterwards her homemaking skills really began to blossom. She loved working in the garden, canning, doing crafts and sewing. She became well known for her delicious cakes, pies and bread. She, Al, and their son Jack became a strong close family. Everyone was welcome in Estelle's home and she was always willing to help others.

Al got a job with the city of Loveland, Colo., and the family moved to Berthoud where they lived until Al retired in 2000. Retirement brought Estelle much joy. She enjoyed planning the Bryant family reunions spending time with Jack and his family, always keeping up with the grandkids. She was especially excited when her great-granddaughters were born. Estelle and Al also enjoyed the local activities, especially Snyder Meet and Eat that they attended regularly.

Left to mourn Estelle's passing are her husband of 54 years, Allan; her son, Jack and his wife Sue: granddaughter Kylee Martin and her husband, Jon; and great-grandchildren, Nevaeh and Madeline Martin; and her grandson Justin Highland and fiance, Shelby Brown; and her sister, Carolyn Helget.

Funeral services were held Nov. 21 at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Interment followed immediately in the Hoyt Cemetery.