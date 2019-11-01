The Fence Post obituary: Esther Louise (Swengel) Rask

Esther Louise (Swengel) Rask, 75

Dec. 5, 1944 – Oct. 16, 2019

Akron, Colo.

Esther Louise (Swengel) Rask entered into life to Carrol and Betty Swengel on Dec. 5, 1944, in Casa Grande, Ariz. Louise passed away suddenly on Oct. 16, 2019.

At a very young age the family moved to Bakersfield, Calif., where Louise grew up with her two sisters. This is also where she would meet Glen Rask through his sister Laurel. Louise married her best friend Glen Rask on July 6 1962, to this union they were blessed with three daughters Denise, Denean and Deann. Always one to lend an ear, shoulder of support and warm meal, Louise’s home and especially her kitchen was a comfort for far more than simply her family. Louise enjoyed her years at home with her daughters, being a worthy wife, mother and grandmother. She took her greatest pride in being the quintessential matriarch for all who knew and loved her.

After the birth of their youngest daughter Deann the family moved to Kansas where Glen pursued higher education at Kansas State University. After this time Glen and Louise moved their family to Colorado, where they raised a large herd of sheep. This too would become one of Louise’s great passions. Never one to shy away from hard work, Louise worked alongside her husband to create a magnificent sheep herd in quality and size. Later, Louise would work at Mountain Valley Vet Supply, she enjoyed this time sharing her wealth of livestock knowledge and loving nature with customers and co-workers alike.

Throughout her extraordinary life Louise never met a stranger and all were welcome into her motherly embrace. When you visited Glen and Louises’ home, you were guaranteed to leave with full warm stomachs and hearts. Never one to be idle, Louise enjoyed various hobbies working with her hands in her life, and heartily enjoyed traveling to the Black Hills of South Dakota and visiting various relatives with her husband.

Louise will forever be remembered by her multitude of family and friends as the strong backbone of her family, caregiver, loving supporter and protector.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years Glen Rask, sisters Charlotte Thompson and husband Tommy, Sister Carol Thinnes and husband Lee, brother Jim Swengel and brother Lester Swengel, daughters: Denise Bernhardt and husband Rod, Denean Fuesz and husband Chris, Deann Knapp and husband Mike, 16 grandchildren, many sweet great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial services for Louise Rask are planned for Nov. 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. Services will be held at the Washington County Event Center, 552 West 2nd St. in Akron, Colo. Memorial donations may be made to the Colorado 4H Foundation. Services are being arranged by Bowin Funeral in Akron.