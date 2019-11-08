The Fence Post obituary: Esther May Ruhaak Guy

Esther May Ruhaak Guy, 95

Dec. 24, 1923 – Nov. 2, 2019

Akron, Colo.

Esther May Ruhaak Guy, 95, passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2019, at the Washington County Nursing Home surrounded by her family. Esther was born at home on Dec. 24, 1923, to Alfred Henry and Fay Jefferson Ruhaak. She was a wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and a member of the Washington County community her entire life.

Esther, her parents, and her younger sister, Ruth, lived on a farm south of Akron, Colo. Her parents raised Hereford cattle and feed. They also milked 10 cows and sold the cream and eggs for extra money. Esther and Ruth were best friends and often dressed alike, even in their teen and young adult lives.

She attended Golden Rod primary school and graduated from High Prairie School. After graduation, Esther obtained a teaching license. She taught one year at Golden Rod and another year south of Cope. During World War II Esther and Ruth moved to Long Beach, Calif. Esther supported the wartime efforts working on military aircraft at the Douglas Aircraft Company. She met Elburn Guy in high school and when he returned from the war, they courted and were married on Oct. 19, 1946. To this union three daughters, Geraldine, Marlene and Colleen were born. Esther, Elburn, and the girls lived and worked on their farm south of Akron. In 1959, Esther and Elburn bought property and built together a home in Akron. It was a Guy family project as Elburn’s brothers assisted with the construction and Esther sanded and varnished every door and baseboard.

Esther was a master seamstress and took great pride in creating uniforms, costumes, prom dresses and clothing for the entire family. Esther and Elburn enjoyed square dancing for over 40 years and you could always count on her dress and his shirt matching as she constructed them all. She enjoyed teaching her daughters to sew and tailor, helping each of them make their wedding dresses. They traveled nationally square dancing and were members of the 085 Mobile Squares and the High Plains Drifters. Upon their retirement they enjoyed traveling, playing golf and spending winters in Arizona. Esther and Elburn were very proud of the children, grand children and great-grandchildren.

Elburn passed away in 1991.

Esther is survived by her daughters, Geri Blackwelder (John) of Ault, Marlene Kuntz (Terry) of Otis, and Colleen Peppler (Kent) of Mead, her grandchildren, Jason Pachner (Dana), Kimberly Burnett (Jeff), Jarod Pachner (Tanja), Todd Blackwelder(Janet), Sarah Willits (Brendan), Brian Kuntz (Annie), Angie Hernandez, Jolene Kirkwood (Randy), Ashley Charnetski (Sam), and Tyson Peppler, and brother-in-law, Milford Guy (Anna). Esther was also blessed with 24 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also blessed with great friends and caregivers at the Washington County Nursing Home. A Memorial service was held Nov. 7, 2019, at the Presbyterian Church in Akron with lunch for all following at the Washington County Event Center. Memorials may be given to the Washington County Nursing Home Memorial Fund.