The Fence Post obituary: Ethel Evelyn Avery

Ethel Evelyn Avery, 86

Jan. 29, 1932 – July 17, 2018

Loveland, Colo.

Ethel Evelyn Avery passed away peacefully on July 17, 2018, at Aspen House in Loveland, at the age of 86. Evelyn was born on Jan. 29, 1932, at Slate Creek to Olga and Clayton Hill.

At the age of 2, Evelyn won the Sears National Baby Contest with over 100,000 entries and was awarded the silver cup. Evelyn graduated from West Grand High School in Kremmling, Colo., in 1951.

After high school, Evelyn married Roy Darland and had a daughter, Georgia Lou Darland and son, Clint Andrew Darland. Later in life, Evelyn married Clarance Avery and they had daughter, Debbie David.

Evelyn enjoyed the cowboy way of life. If you could ride it, rope it, doctor it or fix it, Evelyn enjoyed it. She truly loved the ranch, her dogs, her cattle and her horses.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter Debbie David; son-in-law, JD David; granddaughter, Sheena (Tyler Terryberry) Darland and their kids, Blake and Brooke Terryberry; granddaughter, Holly Moore; brother, Gary Hill; and many nieces and nephews.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, Olga and Clayton Hill; brothers, George and Tommy Hill; sister, Lucille Wall; daughter, Georgia Darland; and son, Clint Darland. By request, there will be no services.