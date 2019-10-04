The Fence Post Obituary: Eugene “Gene” Paul Clyncke

Eugene “Gene” Paul Clyncke, 71

June 27, 1948 – Aug. 30, 2019

Longmont, Colo.

Eugene “Gene” Paul Clyncke passed away the morning of Aug. 30, 2019, at Longmont United Hospital at the age of 71. He was surrounded by his loving family after loosing the battle to cancer.

Gene was born on June 27, 1948, in Superior, Colo., to Wilbert and Dorthy Clyncke. On Nov. 16, 1968, Gene married the love of his life Laura and they had two sons.

Gene loved spending time with family and being outdoors. He retired from the City of Boulder, Colo. (Open Space). He was also a well-known farmer around the Boulder County area.

Survivors include his mother Dorthy Clyncke; numerous sisters and brother; sons Denny and Terry (Rhonda); grandchildren Joe (Brittney), Sheralyn (Kody), Katelyn; great-grandson Rhett.

He is preceded in death by his wife Laura; father Wilbert; and granddaughter Kelsie.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in honor of his granddaughter Kelsie at http://bdsra.org/donate.

In honor of Gene’s wishes the family will not be holding any services.