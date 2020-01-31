The Fence Post obituary: Evelyn Theresa Flierl Loyd

Evelyn Theresa Flierl Loyd, 94

July 16, 1926 – Jan. 13, 2020

Grover, Colo.

On Jan. 13, 2020, Evelyn Theresa Flierl Loyd quietly left this world to be with the Lord and her beloved Ernie.

She was born in Denver on July 16, 1926, to Simon and Irene Flierl. She and her siblings, Francis, Genie, Helen, Joe, Chuck and Ruthie attended school in Parker for 12 years. During school, Evelyn met Ernie Loyd. They married on May 5 1945, after Ernie’s discharge from the Marines.

After marriage, they began a lifetime of farming, dairying, and raising her five children Jim (Lonna), Dan (Donna), Patrick (Cindy), Michael (Helen), and Polly (Jon). First and foremost, to Evelyn was her family. She is survived by her five children and their spouses, 19 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed.

A public visitation and gathering was held in the Schrader Reception Center.

Those who wish may contribute to Hereford Community Church.

Condolences may be offered to the family at http://www.schradercares.com.