The Fence Post obituary: Everett C. Schneider

Everett C. Schneider, 59

April 9, 1960 – Sept. 20, 2019

Scottsbluff, Neb.

Everett C. Schneider, 59, of Scottsbluff, Neb., passed away on Sept. 20, 2019, at the Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. His memorial service was held on Sept. 26, 2019, at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff with Pastor Ken Maldonado officiating. Memorials may be given to the Western Nebraska Veterans Home or the family.

Everett was born April 9, 1960, in Scottsbluff to Carl and Kathryn (Asmus) Schneider. He attended school at Redington, graduating from Bridgeport High School in 1978. Everett played football, wrestled, ran track and participated in FFA while in high school. He graduated from the Reisch World Wide College of Auctioneering in Mason City, Iowa, in 1981.

Everett was united in marriage to Donna Neuharth on June 9, 1984, in their backyard in Wellington, Colo. The couple moved to Fort Collins, Colo., where they owned and managed WW Auctions & Real Estate. Everett was active in the Colorado Auctioneer’s Association and won the state bid calling championship in 2004. In 2010, he was inducted into the Colorado Auctioneer’s Association Hall of Fame. For the last eight years, he has called Minatare home while remaining active in the auctioneering community but most importantly, fulfilling his childhood dream of farming.

Everett enjoyed playing snooker, game days when the Huskers and Broncos played football, coffee in the mornings with Donna, working on the farm, jet skiing, golfing and playing guitar. He got a hole in one and kept the certificate in his wallet. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle.

Everett is survived by his wife Donna Schneider; daughter, Natalie (Jacob) Birt, father, Carl Schneider; brothers Harvey (Jessie) Schneider, Jim (Jo Ann) Schneider, Bob (Rhonda) Schneider, sister-in-law, Deb Schneider, brother-in-law Mike Abrams and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Everett was preceded in death by his mother Kathryn Schneider, brother, Larry Schneider, sister-in-law, Nancy Abrams, nephew, Riley Schneider, niece Leizza Bradford, and great nieces, Briar Stuart and Mickey Schneider.