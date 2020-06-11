The Fence Post obituary: Frances Clara Welker
Frances Clara Welker, 89
Sept. 23, 1930 – June 2, 2020
Orchard, Colo.
Frances Clara Welker, 89, longtime area resident, died June 2, 2020, at her home north of Orchard, Colo. Frances was born Sept. 23, 1930, in Colorado Springs, Colo., to Lee and Rosemary (Lobue) Pinello.
She married Kay Delmar Welker on April 21, 1949, in Raton, N.Mex.
She enjoyed taking care of her vegetable garden, rose and iris beds, raising baby calves, and both water skiing and snow skiing. Frances was a farm wife. She set tubes, and drove the tractors, trucks and equipment used on the farm. Her family enjoyed her delicious homemade spaghetti, kraut burgers, pizzelles and the great family dinners.
Survivors include her husband Kay of Orchard, sons: Jim Welker (Nancy) of Weldona, and Edward Welker (Linda) of Wiggins: grandchildren, Marie Welker of Fort Collins, Jon Welker of Longmont, Brenda Thornton (Justin) of Denver, Jeffrey Welker of Aurora, and Matthew Welker of Wiggins, great-grandchildren, Bradly Welker, Amelia Thornton and Spencer Thornton.
Frances was preceded in death by her brother Lee Pinello Jr. and sister, Blanche Burgess.
Graveside ffuneral services were held on June 12, 2020, at Memory Gardens in Fort Morgan. Interment followed the service.
