The Fence Post obituary: Frances E. Cannon

Frances E. Cannon, 87

June 18, 1931 – July 23, 2018

Sterling, Colo.

Frances E. (Winkler) Cannon of Castle Rock passed into eternal life on Wednesday, July 23, 2018, in Sterling. She was 87 years old.

Frances was born on June 18, 1931, in Denver, to Josef II and Rose (Paoli) Winkler. Her father Josef, a native of the Tyrol section of Austria, homesteaded in the Castlewood Canyon area east of Castle Rock, Colo. Frances was one of seven children raised into a life of cattle ranching.

After graduating from Douglas County High School in 1949, Frances lived in Castle Rock and worked at the Bank of Douglas County. Frances belonged to the Castle Rock Agriculture Club and the Shorthorn Association. She had a true passion for and actively supported the Douglas County 4-H and 4-Hers as well.

As a teenager, Frances was honored with the prestigious position in the Shorthorn community as Shorthorn Girl and she promoted the breed at a variety of livestock expositions. She truly loved cattle, raising primarily Shorthorns. Frances and her family were very successful showing at many livestock shows including the National Western Stock Show.

Frances married Robert (Bob) Cannon in 1982. They made their home at the Winkler "GE" Cattle Ranch in Castlewood Canyon. There they raised cattle and taught the fourth generation nephews Joseph, Jameson and Robert to be cattlemen.

After her husband Bob's death in 2010, Frances moved to Sterling and made her home with great-nephew Jameson Mullins. In Sterling, Frances discovered her new-found hobbies of bingo, cards and coloring, while instilling her passion for cattle, especially Shorthorns, into the fifth-generation boys, James and Lucas Mullins. Some of her favorite moments in recent years were watching them show their own cattle. Frances enjoyed feeding bottle calves and driving through feedlots while telling stories of her youth.

Frances passed away surrounded by family at Devonshire Acres Nursing Home in Sterling.