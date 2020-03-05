The Fence Post obituary: Francis Edward Worland

Francis Edward Worland, 86

April 16, 1933 – Jan. 17, 2020

Grand Junction, Colo.

Francis “Fritz” Edward Worland was born on Easter Sunday, April 16, 1933, to Carl Edward and Frances Louise Worland just outside of Hill City, Kan. Fritz Worland went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 17, 2020, in Grand Junction, Colo. In between was 86 years of hard work, dedication, strength, fun and love.

Fritz moved to Glendale, Calif., with his parents and younger brother Larry before he turned 7, and shortly thereafter his sister Gayle arrived. He dropped out of high school and joined the Marines at age 17 and spent his “senior year” driving tanks in the Korean War. Returning from the war, he trained new recruits before being honorably discharged as a Corporal in October 1953.

A few months before his discharge, on June 12, 1953, Fritz married Maureen Whiteside. With a new bride and having just exited the military, he went and found a job as a lineman for Pacific Bell, where he worked for 37 years. He also kept himself busy working with horses, whether raising them, riding with the Sherriff’s Posse, or even handling them for movies that shot in the area.

Upon retirement Fritz got to fulfill his life-long dream of owning a ranch, moving to Grand Junction, Colo., in 1990. For nearly the next three decades he raised all manner of livestock, from cows to goats to chickens, but there were always at least a few Quarter Horses in the barn.

In 2007, he finally got his high school diploma alongside his grandson Kyle as a part of “Operation Recognition” from the Solano County Office of Education. Fritz had always emphasized the importance of education to his children and grandchildren, and this program allowed the family to celebrate his well-deserved legacy.

Fritz will always be remembered for his deep laugh, warm smile, and strong hugs. He was always willing to help his neighbors and was a member of the Sherriff’s Posse in Grand Junction as well. There was rarely a time in the last 30 years when there was not a friend or family member listening to the stories coming from his old recliner at the Worland Ranch.

Fritz is survived by his wife of 66 years Maureen, son Stephen (Linda) Worland, daughter Susan (Lance) Jensen, son Chip (Linda) Worland, and grandchildren Matthew (Jessica) Worland, Christine Worland, Melissa Jensen, Kyle (Jillian) Jensen, Nicole Worland, and Kimberly Worland.