The Fence Post obituary: Fred A. Berry

Fred A. Berry, 80

Jan. 23, 1939 – June 13, 2019

Westcliffe, Colo.

Fred A. Berry, 80, passed away on June 13, 2019, at home on his beloved ranch in Westcliffe, Colo.

Fred was born on Jan. 23, 1939, in a cabin about a mile from where he died. His parents were Nelson and Mae (Erps) Berry.

Fred attended the Brush Creek School until the fourth grade when it was consolidated into a grade school in Silver Cliff. He graduated from Custer County High School in 1957. Fred worked in sawmilling while in high school and also ranched with his father and uncles until he bought the ranch from his father.

He married the love of his life, Sheron Kastendieck on June 11, 1969, in Salida, Colo. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Fred, Sheron, and family built miles upon miles of fence around the Wet Mountain Valley over the years. They owed a hardware store and did contract haying for over 30 years. Ranching was in his blood and he was a true cowboy.

Fred was community and civic-minded. Over the years he was a member of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, the Colorado Farm Bureau and the Custer County Stockgrowers. While with the stockgrowers, he served in the capacity of every office. Fred was also an Honorary Farmer of the Custer County FFA, he was a 4-H leader for 20-plus years, and served three consecutive years as president of the Wet Mountain Valley Rotary. Fred served on the Custer County Planning/Zoning Commission for 10-plus years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, and Sangre De Cristo Cowboy Church, both of Westcliffe.

Fred is proceeded in death by his parents, a brother, and a sister.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sheron. Also surviving are his children Tammy (Matthew) Christensen of Littleton, Colo., Melissa Berry, also of Littleton, along with his grandchildren Anthony (Kathryn) Christensen, Littleton, Katharyn Christensen, Washington, D.C., Joshua (Arielle) Christensen of Brooklyn, N.Y., Taylor Christensen, Littleton and one great-grandson, Louis Christensen. Also surviving are five brothers, three sisters and numerous nephews and nieces.

An interment will take place in Ula Cemetery, Westcliffe at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the Custer County FFA Chapter, P.O. Box 730, Westcliffe, Co, 81252.