The Fence Post obituary: Fred Osborne Gibbs

Fred Osborne Gibbs, 76

Aug. 25, 1944 – April 15, 2020

Eaton, Colo.

Fred Osborne Gibbs 75, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family and loved ones, April 15, 2020, after fighting an uphill battle with cancer for eight years.

He was born in Laramie, Wyo., and raised in Rock River, Wyo., by his loving parents Fred and Anna May (Cuin) Gibbs. He was raised to be a hard working ranch kid and this echoed throughout his life. He graduated from Rock River High School in 1962 with a class of three students. He attended the University of Wyoming (Go Pokes!) receiving a bachelor of science in microbiology June 1967, and then going on to earn his master of science in animal husbandry, June 1968. He joined the Air National Guard and trained at Lackland Air Force Base for boot camp, but was released on a medical discharge after three months. He then moved to Fort Collins, Colo., and began attending Colorado State University earning his doctorate of veterinary medicine in 1976.

To pay for all this schooling he worked for Allied Mills, then he worked with his sister JoAnn and her husband John Pearson raising sheep, cattle and farming. To help offset the cost of vet school he opened B&G Irrigation, erecting center pivots. For the last 30 years or so he owned and operated Affordable Storage in Greeley and Prairie View Ranchettes in Wiggins.

In 1972, he married Mary (Brown) and had twin boys whom he loved dearly. They divorced and he met and married Doryea (Scruggs) to whom he was married and together with for 28 years. They built a loving family combining two families together.

Fred had a fervor for life. He loved being out and about visiting friends and business partners. With Doryea, they traveled to China, New Zealand, the Czech Republic, Austria, Germany, the Netherlands and many other European countries. Most recently they traveled to Alaska and they took a cruise on the Snake River. Often they traveled in the U.S. going for enjoyment and to see his college friends. He was the life of the party, never meeting a stranger; he would talk with people for hours.

He loved taking drives in the mountains of Colorado and Wyoming taking pictures of everything he saw.

Fred would spend many hours playing with his grandchildren and was the only grandpa to play Barbie’s with his granddaughter Skylah when she was going through cancer treatments. His grandson’s spent time with him at his shop asking questions galore and he would gently answer them even though he was busy working.

His death is leaving a large hole in the lives of family and friends, and he will be missed.

Fred is survived by his loving wife, Doryea (Scruggs) Gibbs of Eaton; son, James G. Gibbs of Greeley; sister, JoAnn (John) Pearson of Buffalo, Wyo.; niece, Tulsa (Mac) Dean of Red Lodge, Mont.; stepdaughter, Anissa (Matt) Bree of Cody, Wyo.; stepson, Derek (Joan) Jackson of Eaton; and stepdaughter, Amaris (Josh) Coots of Windsor; grandchildren, Skylah and Gabe Bree, Lexa Jackson, Tucker Jackson, Tynlee Shortridge and Max Coots.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Fred G. Gibbs; and niece, Autumn Pearson.

No funeral services will be held at this time, and the family will have a celebration of Fred’s life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please donate money in Fred’s name to the cancer research organization of your choice or Make a Wish of Wyoming or Colorado.

