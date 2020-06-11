The Fence Post obituary: Fred Wayne Goodall ‘Wayne’

Fred Wayne Goodall ‘Wayne,’ 79

June 25, 1940 – April 10, 2020

Lewis, Colo.

Fred Wayne Goodall “Wayne” passed away at home on April 10, 2020, at 79 years old with his loving wife by his side. Wayne was born June 25, 1940, to Willis Edward and Lola May (Hampton) Goodall. Wayne was raised on the family farm in Lebanon, Colo., with siblings Noreen, Nadeen, Eddie, Donnie, Dale, Clyde and Jerry. Growing up on the farm instilled a life-long love of ranching in Wayne.

When Wayne was 14, he worked for Walter Hall with Vic Duran in McElmo Canyon picking watermelons. When they got hot, he would put a spin on the watermelon so Vic would drop it and they could eat the heart. He worked for Wayne Rogers, herding cows to the mountain. At 16, he started working in the oil fields. Every other paycheck, he would buy some cows. By 1961, he built a herd of 20 cows. That same year, he married the love of his life Imogene “Jean” Williams. They raised four kids together on their farm in Lewis.

Wayne helped build the Montezuma Plywood Plant in 1965, where he worked as a foreman until it closed down in 1975. He then worked at Ponderosa Timber and Mountain Gravel before becoming the industrial maintenance instructor at the San Juan Basin Vo-Tech in 1981. He was instructor of the year in 2002. Wayne retired in 2004 to be a full-time rancher.

Wayne spent a lot of hunting seasons with his family and long time friends Ed Wilson and Hal Kennedy in the mountains around Rico. He enjoyed driving cows down from the mountains with his family.

Wayne served as a member of the Montezuma Valley Irrigation Board from 2006-2012. He was a member of the Southwest Colorado Cattleman’s Association, and was voted Stockman of the Year in 2015. He received an American Breeder Service Certification in 1977 and bred his own cattle.

Wayne left this earth after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Jean, his children, Danny Goodall, Lori (Brandon) Johnson, Stanley (Sharon) Goodall, and Jay (Gina) Goodall, 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Nadeen Black, brothers Donnie, Dale, and Clyde, and grandson Cody Andrew Watkins.

A celebration of Wayne’s life was held July 11, 2020, at the Lewis Arriola Community Center.