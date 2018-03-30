The Fence Post obituary: Frederick Loyd Nance

Frederick Loyd Nance, 84

April 4, 1933 – Feb. 28, 2018

Glendo, Wyo.

Fred was born on April 4, 1933, in Douglas, Wyo., the son of Loyd William Nance and Jennie Freda (Roediger) Nance Robinson. Fred passed away on Feb. 28, 2018, at his home near Glendo.

He was reared and educated in Douglas, graduating from Douglas High School in 1951. On May 23, 1954, he took Kathleen Ann Fitzhugh for his bride. He worked for Gordon Fitzhugh before joining the United States Army and served from 1956 to 1958, stationed in Fort Bliss, Texas.

After his discharge the couple returned to live in Douglas and Fred began working in the construction field.

Fred was involved with high school rodeo in Douglas in early 1960, and when the family moved to Glendo he spent countless hours helping construct the Glendo Youth Rodeo arena. He went on to help the kids learn and fine-tune their particular events from 1971 through 1979. He loved breaking and training horses, and worked with many saddle horses and work horses to use as driving horses, as well as the popular, impressive oxen team that was paraded at Wyoming State Fair and Cheyenne Frontier Days. He took great pride in participating in the Lusk Rawhide Pageant.

Fred could take an old piece of iron and convert it into a usable, working part. Welding and wood working was a passion of his along with working with his animals. He was envied for his many wonderful skills, which he passed on to his son, Gary.

He was survived by his daughter, Janeen Lynn (William) of Douglas, Wyo.; son, Gary Alan Nance of Glendo; brother, Jesse Leon (Kathy) Nance of Sheridan, Wyo.; sister, Lynda Jane Robinson (Kenny) Taylor of Douglas; brother-in-law, James Gordon (Marilyn) Fitzhugh of Douglas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Fred was preceded in death by his wife Kathy on March 28, 1997; father, Loyd William Nance on Dec. 14, 1942; stepfather, James Harvey Robinson on July 7, 1997; and mother, Freda Robinson, on April 7, 2003.

Funeral services for Frederick Loyd Nance, 84, were held on March 5, 2018, at the Glendo Community Church in Glendo with the Reverend Bobbe Fitzhugh of Christ Episcopal Church in Douglas officiating. Interment was in the Horseshoe Cemetery near Glendo with military honors accorded by John Prince American Legion Post #15 and the Wyoming Army National Guard Military Funeral Honors.

Memorials may be sent to the Glendo Rural Fire Department and Glendo Ambulance at P.O. Box 396, Glendo, WY 82213 or to the Lusk Rawhide Pageant at P.O. Box 806, Lusk, WY 82225.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas was in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.gormanfh.com.