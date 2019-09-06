The Fence Post obituary: Freeman J. Clyncke

Freeman J. Clyncke, 86

Nov. 2, 1932 – Aug. 28, 2019

Louisville, Colo.

Freeman J. Clyncke, 86, long-time resident of Boulder County, passed peacefully in his sleep on Aug. 28, 2019, at Greenridge Place in Westminster.

He was born Nov. 2, 1932, to Freeman W. Clyncke and Mary A. Hogan, in Louisvillle, Colo.

Freeman served in the United States Army from Feb. 16, 1953 to Jan. 14, 1955. He was honorably discharged.

He returned to Louisville, Colo., where he was set up on a blind-date with the lovely woman he later married. He and Arlene G. Staab wed on May 10, 1958.

Freeman owned Lazy Ranch Riding Stables in Eldorado Springs, farmed land in Boulder County, and in March of 1993 he bought a ranch in New Raymer, Colo., that is still in operation today by his son, Daniel.

Freeman is preceded in death by his loving wife, Arlene G. (Staab) Clyncke.

Freeman is survived by his children, Daniel, Dale, Geraldine, Jolene and Jon. His grandchildren, Amy, Cody, Jenna, Jacob, Matthew and Benjamin. His great-grandchildren, Aidyn, Presley, Scottie, Dillon, Kamdyn and Shaylyn.

He will be missed by many.

His funeral will be held on Sept. 14, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Mary – 6739 South Boulder Road, Boulder, CO 80303.