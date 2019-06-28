The Fence Post obituary: Gaetano “Don” P. Sessa

Gaetano “Don” P. Sessa, 72

April 21, 1947 – May 17, 2019

Ellicott and Hanover, Colo.

Gaetano “Don” P. Sessa passed away May 17, 2019, surrounded by family at his side. Don was born in Fairoak, Calif. He enlisted in the United States Army and served in Vietnam with honorable discharge. He loved tinkering around cars and fixed autos in his shop for years at Ellicott and Hanover, Colo.

He leaves behind his devoted wife Patricia (Day) Sessa and loving blended family of four children; Michell Sessa, Michael Sessa, John Chambers and Jimmy Chambers, as well as many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

A graveside service was held at the Peco Basin Cemetery in Hanover, Colo., with Military Honors provided by Fort Carson.