The Fence Post obituary: Gary Dean Stoner

Gary Dean Stoner, 64

Aug. 21, 1953 – May 19, 2018

Johnstown, Colo.

Gary Dean Stoner, 64, of Johnstown passed away May 19, 2018, in Loveland, Colo. Gary was born August 21, 1953, in Boulder, Colo., to Rollo and Jean (Martindale) Stoner. He was raised on the family farm and helped his father on the feed lots. Gary graduated from Longmont High School in 1969 and immediately enlisted in the United States Army at age 18. He served in Vietnam during the war and earned two Bronze Stars.

After his honorable discharge from the military, Gary worked as a mason. His skill and craft led him to become self-employed and over the years he built many buildings throughout Colorado and other states. On Aug. 8, 2008, he married Sandra Heil in Longmont, Colo. Gary enjoyed cattle farming, water skiing and hunting with his son and grandsons.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Larry Stoner and Bethel Hein. Gary is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Heil-Stoner; two children, Brandon (Tonya) Stoner of Milliken, Colo., and Sara (Dan) Zuckerman of Chatham, N.J.; grandson, Jonah Heil whom Gary raised as his own; and stepson, Jeremy (Mandy) Heil of Yuma, Ariz.; as well as eight grandchildren, Genesis, Colton, Noah, Ethan, Liam, Maxwell, Treyson and Cooper.

Gary was a hardworking, good man who loved his family. He will be truly missed. Condolences may be shared at http://www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.