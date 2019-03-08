The Fence Post obituary: Gary Edward Warner

Gary Edward Warner, 80

Feb. 10, 1939 – Feb. 27, 2019

Masonville, Colo.

Gary Edward Warner, passed away at home at the age of 80 in Masonville following a valiant fight with mesothelioma and leukemia

Gary was born in Greeley, Colo., to Kenneth and Darlene Warner on Feb. 10, 1939. He attended schools in Masonville and Loveland, graduating from Loveland High School in 1957. In 1958, he married Judith Wiley on July 20, at the Buckhorn Presbyterian Church. They made their home in Masonville and to that marriage was born a daughter, Kristine and a son, Gary Lee. Gary began his employment with the sugar industry in 1959 at Great Western Sugar in Johnstown, Colo., then transferring to the Greeley and Loveland sugar factories in the 70s and 80s. His career in mechanics, pipe fitting, welding and steel construction took him from a "mechanics helper" at age 20 to the factory's master mechanic for Western Sugar in Greeley, Colo., until his retirement in 2001. He spent over 42 years in the Colorado sugar mills as well as positions "on loan" in other states.

Gary moved from the "dry land" near Johnstown, Colo., to Masonville when he was 8 years old. He immediately fell in love with the Buckhorn Valley. He started attending the Buckhorn Presbyterian Church, joining Sunday school, and choirs as a child, becoming a member in his teens, and holding many positions at the church including deacon and elder during the 72 years he attended there.

Gary's identical twin brother, Cary, predeceased him at birth. Also predeceasing him were his wife Judith, his parents Kenneth and Darlene Warner, and two great-grandchildren, Jonathon Kristopher and Kala Joy Miller.

In 1994, Gary married Lois Smikahl, blending their two families. He retired in 2001 and enjoyed a summer long Alaskan trip and several cross country trips and yearly winters spent in Arizona and Florida.

Gary was a remarkable hunter, enjoying those trips with his sons and friends. His home welding shop became a neighborhood gathering spot, keeping friends' farm equipment repaired and designing his own iron work.

Gary is survived by his wife, Lois Warner; daughter Kristine Miller (Curtis) of Loveland Colo.; Son, Gary Lee Warner (Marcia) of Stapleton, Neb.; Stepsons, Mark Smikahl (Robin) of Loveland; Chad Smikahl of Timnath, Colo.; Kenny Smikahl (Suzanne) of South Jordan, Utah. Eight grandchildren; Kaily Warner of Greeley, Colo.; Jonathan Miller (April) of Bremmerton, Wash.; Justin Miller (Yesica) of San Jose del Cabo CBS, MX; Korinna Smikahl, Delaney Smikahl of Johnstown, Colo., Steele Smikahl, Hudson Smikahl of Timnath; Max Smikahl of Littleton, Colo. Five great-grandchildren, Emma, Serin, Oliver, Marin and Yoseph Miller. Sisters, Susan Warner of Aurora, Colo.; Sharon Reed of Greeley, Colo., and many extended family members.

Gary will be greatly missed by his family and friends; the community he lived in for over 70 years and his Buckhorn church family.

Funeral services were held on March 5, 2019, at Buckhorn Presbyterian Church in Masonville. Private family interment will take place.

Memorial contributions may be made to Buckhorn Presbyterian Church, care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home.