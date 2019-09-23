The Fence Post obituary: Gary Keyford Mathisen

Gary Keyford Mathisen, 77

Dec. 10, 1942 – Sept. 11, 2019

Laramie, Wyo.

Gary Keyford Mathisen was born in Lander, Wyo., on Dec. 10, 1942, to Carl (Red) Mathisen and Maxine Feery Mathisen, and passed away at his home in Laramie, Wyo., on Sept. 11, 2019. His early years were spent in Lander. In December 1948, the family moved to Boulder, Wyo. He attended the Boulder Grade School and graduated from Pinedale High School. He went to Casper Junior College for two years.

In November 1962, he married Gwen Ford. They had two children Gregory and April. They divorced in 1966.

He enlisted in the Army and served in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in December 1969. He married Dixie Williams in June of 1969. After completing his Army duty they made their home on the AX Ranch in Albany County. They had two children Ashley and Amber and divorced in 1990.

Gary was active in the Albany County Farm Bureau and the Albany County Stockgrowers. He served on many committees and served as president of both organizations. He was the Albany County Farm Bureau Top Hand in 1977. He was active in VFW Post 2221 in Laramie and served as commander. He was also commander of the Wyoming VFW Department. For many years he carried the American Flag in the Honor Guard for the Jubilee Days Parade, and he was a member of the VFW firing squad. He served as the manager of the Laramie VFW club for many years.

He bowled on the men’s bowling league in Laramie for many years. He had a chariot racing outfit and raced them for about 10 years.

He will be remembered for his infectious laugh and his way of making the Cow-Belle auction a lot of fun.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Dale Mathisen, his son Ashley, his niece Andrea Bjorksten, nephew Eric Seeley, brother-in-law Dick Seeley, and his significant other Marilyn McDonald.

He is survived by his daughter Amber Mathisen, sister Kathleen Henderson, niece Jennifer Alexander, nephew Byron Seeley, great niece Erin (Kevin) Beckman and their children Eden, Alex, Amy, and Katlyn, great-nephew Travis Alexander, and great-nieces Jaz, Drew, Sophie, and Tess Bjorksten.

Memorials can be made to the Albany County Cow-Belle Scholarship Fund, or to the Albany County Stockgrowers designated for Beef Jerky for Troops serving overseas. Albany County Cow-Belles, c/o Shirley Lilley, 2017 East Grand Avenue #6, Laramie, WY 82070. Albany County Stockgrowers, c/o Melina Sims, 1991 CR 1 Unit A, McFadden, WY 82083.

Cards may be sent to Amber Mathisen, 1608 Ragtime Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82007

Funeral services were on Sept. 14, 2019, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home with Pastor Dennis Moore, officiating. Burial followed at Greenhill Cemetery with Military Honors.

